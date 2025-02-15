The Golden State Warriors are scrapping for their playoff lives this season after a roller coaster of a first few months, but now they get to take a brief break from the grind of the season. San Francisco is hosting NBA All-Star Weekend, so Golden State will have a week off to rest before getting back to it.

Hosting the All-Star game means that plenty of former Warriors legends still in the Bay Area have come out to see all of the festivities. On Friday night, before All-Star Weekend kicks off with the NBA Rising Stars Games, Stephen Curry linked up with longtime Golden State stalwarts Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala.

Warriors fans will be feeling nostalgic seeing the trio together after they won three championships together in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Curry and Iguodala went on to win a fourth rung for the Warriors in 2022.

Curry will be participating in the All-Star festivities this weekend as a member of Shaq's OGs. His team, drafted by Shaquille O'Neal, will compete in the four-team bracket on Sunday night. Curry is not shooting in the 3-point contest and the NBA is not doing the Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu event that was such a hit last season. As a result, Curry will have two nights to relax and enjoy the festivities.

Curry and the Warriors may seem far away from that fifth championship with the legendary point guard running the show, but there have been some encouraging signs of late. Golden State went out and swung a huge trade for Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline, and the early returns have been strong. The Warriors are 3-1 since the trade, including a very impressive road win against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, so there are signs that they may be able to make a push upward in the standings.

This break will be crucial for the Warriors, who are still waiting to get Jonathan Kuminga back from an ankle injury. Other than that, they are relatively healthy, so they could be a candidate to get hot late in the season to try and work their way out of the play-in mix.