Stephen Curry has undoubtedly earned his spot in NBA history as one of the greatest players to play the game of basketball. Curry has redefined the modern NBA with his lights out three-point shooting from all over the floor, and has created the latest dynasty in the league with the Golden State Warriors, leading them to four championships in the past nine seasons.

But for a point in time, many folks would have been surprised to have seen Curry succeed in the NBA. It's easy to be shocked by that thought now, but even Curry recognizes that the unparalleled success he has achieved throughout his basketball career was once extremely unlikely, and he spoke on this subject in his documentary recently released on Apple TV+.

“If you walked into a gym and saw me 20 years ago, there’s no way you’d think any of this is possible. And that feeling of being overlooked or underrated will always be part of the drive that keeps me going. But also I’ve just been blessed to have so many people in my life that took the time to get the sense of who I really was. I’ll remember that forever.” – Stephen Curry, Stephen Curry: Underrated

Despite all that he has accomplished throughout his storied career, Curry has maintained a sense of humility all along. But underneath that mask has been a sense of competitiveness due to the fact he has was overlooked quite a bit before he made it to the league. Even as he approaches the end of his career, Curry has continued to play with that same fire, and it could help him add to his already lengthy list of achievements.