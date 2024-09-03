Stephen Curry can still do a lot for his legacy on the court. However, the Golden State Warriors legend is pursuing a bigger challenge after winning a gold medal for Team USA in the Olympics. With a season without Klay Thompson looming and training camps under Steve Kerr bound to start, the legendary sharpshooter has a lot of time to spend off the court. A big way he added to his legacy for kids is his new book, ‘Sports Superheroes.'

Being a four-time NBA champion and overcoming a lot of ankle injuries early in one's career surely makes for an interesting story. Stephen Curry has gone from an underrated prospect entering the Davidson basketball program to a Warriors legend and Team USA Olympics gold medalist. There are a lot of story beats that the legend wants to share in this new comic book, via the NBA.

“Super excited. This is the first official graphic novel. ‘Sports Superheroes' with me being the main character in this first one. You'll see my journey through the ranks from the time I was born all the way to the current day. All the ups and downs of my career and the lessons I've learned,” he noted.

A big chip on the Warriors legend's shoulder

Look, Curry had to go through a lot of trials in his journey before popping off under Steve Kerr's system. However, it is apparently revealed in this first iteration of ‘Sports Superheroes' that he took this all in and used it positively.

“The biggest thing is there were plenty of times when people were constantly telling me what I couldn't do. What I wasn't or how small I was, what do you do with that energy? For me, I was trying to write my own story and believe in myself,” the Warriors great added.

With all the fuss about Curry entering the twilight of his career, the legend kind of wants to use his influence positively.

“Giving kids age-appropriate and culturally relevant books can give them the inspiration they need to find their best selves. A book is a great way to find that information. I also understand that there are a lot of opportunities to impact the next generation in a myriad of different ways. So, I don't ever take her for granted,” Curry noted.

Truly, he will be an inspiration to not just Warriors fans but all aspiring hoopers in the world.