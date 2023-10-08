The Golden State Warriors are known for their impeccable ball movement as much as their shooting. A product of Mark Jackson laying the ground work and Steve Kerr completing the master plan for the Warriors' offense, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and company whip the rock around the perimeter with as much precision as any team in NBA history.

Recently the Warriors' coach revealed the truth about Anthony Davis's playoff dominance last season that will upset many Dubs fans. Kerr also spoke highly of the Western Conference's depth, a statement that should worry Golden State fans everywhere.

On Saturday the Warriors took on the Lakers in preseason action. During a routine offensive possession Kerr's team began passing the ball around like a hot potato, only to watch the ball end up in forward Jonathan Kuminga's hands.

Kuminga looked to the Warriors' sideline in an attempt to find an open man in the corner. He threw a pass that sailed right into the waiting arms of the right player at the absolute wrong time.

Jonathan Kuminga with a nice pass to an open Steph Curry… on the bench 😂pic.twitter.com/RzRXHXkZff — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

The Warriors led the Lakers in the third quarter of preseason action as their precise ball movement and deft outside shooting touch caused plenty of problems for Darvin Ham and the Lakers.

Not a defender in sight 👀 pic.twitter.com/r9k6tZbDCp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 8, 2023

The Warriors' preseason lasts until October 20 after which the team is expected to take on the Phoenix Suns in the season opener, on October 24 in the Bay Area.

Following that matchup, a three-game road trip awaits, kicking off in Sacramento against last year's playoff foes.

The tests are expected to come swiftly this season for the Dubs — and with over two weeks still to go, there's plenty of time to tighten things up on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.