Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry changed the way basketball is played in the NBA, spearheading a three-point revolution since his emergence back in 2013. Curry has also proven to be one of the most selfless superstars of his time, taking a backseat when he played with Kevin Durant and remaining content with impacting the game without the ball.

It has resulted in so much career success for Curry, the four-time NBA champion, and now his impact is felt even more beyond the four corners of the basketball court. Despite the franchise’s move to San Francisco in 2019, Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, never wavered in their support and generosity towards the Oakland community through the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation the couple founded in 2019, which focuses on ending childhood hunger, providing quality education, and building safe spaces for physical activities.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Curry said that he was impressed with the city’s energy and uniqueness, and it was something that just stuck with him ever since, inspiring him to help the underprivileged in the community.

“There’s so much talent in Oakland from a cultural perspective, but there’s not a lot of opportunity. And that’s from generations of barriers that people had to overcome, families, parents struggling to find ways to essentially support themselves and their kids,” the two-time MVP said.

The focus now for Stephen Curry is to help educate the youths in Oakland. Statistics paint a dire picture: less than 20% of Oakland’s public elementary schools have a library, and Curry’s foundation looked to fill that gap in the kids’ learning process. Curry even partnered with the charity Workday to spearhead an initiative to increase children literacy.

“Look at the school systems and a lot of things that need to improve across the board, from a literacy standpoint, from nutritious meals that they serve and things like that. All those things are wrapped into the work that we want to do,” Curry added.

According to Spears, “Eat. Learn. Play. has provided more than 25 million meals and 4 million pounds of groceries to Oakland families and others in need.” It just goes to show the reach of Stephen Curry’s impact and how he’s maximizing his platform not only to advance the game of basketball, but also to help those who are in need.