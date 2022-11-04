Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman set a lackluster screen in the Warriors’ loss to the Orlando Magic, video via Chris Montano.

steph frustrated as wiseman sets a screen with no urgency, watch wiseman's reaction when he doesn't get the ball pic.twitter.com/SFzxgLz51s — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 4, 2022

James Wiseman runs out to the perimeter and gets into a screen motion. However, he stands there for just a second before returning to the post. Stephen Curry proceeds to lose the ball before taking a contested three-pointer.

Much has been made about potential issues with Golden State’s chemistry ever since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole. Although the Warriors have seemingly moved on, the incident was far from an ideal way to start the 2022-2023 season.

And now the Warriors are in a difficult spot roster-wise. On one hand, the Dubs feature a veteran core of players with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. On the other hand, they have a different core of young players such as James Wiseman and Jordan Poole. Steve Kerr is trying to establish multiple cores of players on one team, and that has proven to be difficult so far this season.

With that being said, this is a Golden State squad that is fresh off of an NBA Finals victory. They should be able to find their footing sooner rather than later with Stephen Curry leading the charge.