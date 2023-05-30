It’s still unclear who will succeed Bob Myers as the Golden State Warriors’ lead decision-maker. Tough as his departure looms, there’s no doubting that Mike Dunleavy Jr., Kirk Lacob and other leading members of the Dubs’ front office are lucky to be starting life post Myers with Stephen Curry wearing blue and gold.

Myers spoke with Curry by phone on Tuesday morning, shortly before news of his exit was made public. After noting that Curry expressed disappointed understanding in his decision, Myers, fighting back tears on the podium at Chase Center, waxed poetic about how lucky he was to work alongside Golden State’s superstar for more than a decade.

“Steph Curry is just…You can’t even begin, you can’t overstate who he is. When I talk to him, it’s so rare of somebody of his caliber to be who he is. I think people know him for what he does, but how lucky is this organization to have him as its leader? And for me to get to watch him be that guy my whole time here? What a gift to me, and that’s one I could never repay, ever.”

Myers joined the Warriors in 2011 and was promoted to general manager the following year. A few months later, he signed the injury-prone Curry to the four-year, $44 million contract extension that ultimately became the biggest bargain in the history of professional sports—and allowed Golden State to fortify its dynasty by signing Kevin Durant in free agency following a historic 3-1 collapse to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Curry, like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr, didn’t hesitate of late to publicly express his desire for Myers to remain with the Warriors going forward. Myers is a pillar of Golden State’s dynasty; his singular influence can’t be duplicated.

While the Dubs will no doubt miss him, though, the presence of Curry is all they really need to stay in contention come 2023-24 and beyond.