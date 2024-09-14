Stephen Curry is a magician with the basketball, and this fact of life is simply an axiom at this point. Curry has made a living out of making the most ridiculously difficult shots, and the Golden State Warriors, as a result of his greatness, have been one of the greatest teams over the past 12 or so years. But some of the shots that Curry makes still must be seen to be believed, including his latest bonkers trick shot that has gone viral on social media.

Curry, in an empty gym with low vertical clearance and hanging beams on the ceiling, took a heave from beyond the halfcourt line. Now, the Warriors star can throw a line drive towards the basket so that the ball wouldn't hit the ceiling. Instead, Curry decided to test his luck and shoot the ball with such a high arc. Curry's skill, of course, meant that there was only one outcome awaiting him — a swish.

From Under Armour basketball via the official ClutchPoints account on X, formerly known as Twitter:

At this point, nothing should surprise fans anymore with regards to Stephen Curry's ability to create magic with the basketball. These feats reinforce the notion that the Warriors star was put on earth for this exact purpose — to be one of the most entertaining basketball wizards to ever grace the planet.

Curry has made it a habit to treat fans to ridiculous feats of skill; he popularized the tunnel shot prior to games, and his touch on layups and floaters allows him to contort his body every which way and still make a basket.

The Warriors star should one-up himself even further. Perhaps having his hands tied behind his back, forcing him to launch the ball at an awkward angle, would make for a ridiculous challenge for the first-ever unanimous MVP of the NBA. But knowing Curry and his skill level, nothing is too difficult for him to pull off on a basketball court at any given moment.

Do Stephen Curry and the Warriors have one last run left in them?

There is a great sense that Stephen Curry isn't done winning big with the Warriors quite yet. After all, Curry showed during his Team USA stint in the 2024 Paris Olympics that he remains at the top of his game, as there is no one on earth who could match his combination of shooting skill level, conditioning, confidence, and composure amid adversity.

Perhaps the 2024-25 Warriors could pull off a run similar to that of the 2021-22 version of the team. But a few things would have to materialize for that to happen. First and foremost, Andrew Wiggins has to return to form. It might be very difficult for Wiggins to do so in light of recent personal loss, but having him back to being his peak 3-and-D self is a minimum requirement for the Dubs to return to title-contention.

Draymond Green will also have to keep his cool; Green remains one of the most impactful defenders in the association, and losing him for a long stretch will doom the Warriors and their contending hopes.

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga will also have to take major leaps; Klay Thompson's departure has left a major scoring void, and someone will have to fill the spark plug role Jordan Poole played in the Warriors' 2022 title run.

There is a reality where the Warriors have one last title run left in them, especially with Stephen Curry seemingly not aging a day.