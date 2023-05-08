Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

One of the key topics of discussion in the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers has been the free-throw disparity. The Lakers lead this series 2-1 and they have taken 44 more free-throw attempts than the Warriors.

In Game 3 of this series, a game that ended in a 127-97 victory for Los Angeles, the Lakers shot 20 more free throws than Golden State and the Warriors were constantly complaining to the officials throughout the game.

Talking on Sunday about what adjustments the team needs to make ahead of Game 4, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that they did not lose Game 3 because of the calls being made by the referees.

“We didn’t lose the game because of the officials,” Kerr told reporters on Sunday. “So there’s no point in whining about anything. There were definitely calls that we didn’t like, but every game, both coaches can say that. This is not about anything other than our performance.”

The Lakers were one of the best teams in the league during the regular season when it came to getting to the free-throw line and the Warriors were amongst the worst in the league in fouling. It is not necessarily a surprise to see such a wide margin in free throws taken in this series thus far.

However, Game 3 marked the second time this series in which the Lakers shot at least 20 more free-throws than the Warriors and Los Angeles is now +44 against Golden State at the charity stripe in this series.

The Warriors will undoubtedly make some adjustments on the defensive-side of things, but in terms of drawing more fouls on offense, they will stick to what has worked through the years.

Winning the free-throw battle is not something the Warriors are known for and it is not something they need to do in order to win this series against the Lakers. Tightening things up defensively though and not letting the Lakers attack the paint, putting the game in the hands of the officials to blow the whistle, is something the Warriors can change.

Game 4 of this Western Conference Semifinals series will be played on Monday night in Los Angeles with the Lakers leading the series 2-1.