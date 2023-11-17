Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently commented on the Draymond Green incident which drew a response from Stephen A. Smith

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently addressed Draymond Green's suspension. Kerr admitted that the suspension was “deserved” after Green placed Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves on-court brawl.

Stephen A. Smith responded to Kerr's comments on the Draymond Green incident during an ESPN First Take segment.

“When your coach speaks that way about you, as classy as Steve Kerr is, he's a credentialed individual,” Smith said. “He's been a champion everywhere he's gone… Obviously we know that he's an exceptional coach… If Steve Kerr talks about you that way, it is something that has been discussed in the hierarchy of the organization, and it has been deemed and determined that you are a problem.

“Now we know that Draymond Green is a four-time champion… he is pivotal to the Golden State Warriors. Golden State Warriors don't beat the Boston Celtics if Draymond Green doesn't step up for the last two or three games of that series and closes the deal. It doesn't happen… But something different is happening right now.”

Draymond Green's future with Warriors

As Smith stated, Kerr is “pivotal” to the Warriors without question. He's a reliable defender who works extremely hard on the court. Green also provides valuable leadership for Golden State.

However, Green has earned a reputation as a dirty player in the NBA. The league didn't hold back by suspending him five games following this latest incident. Green's antics are becoming a distraction for Golden State, one that the Warriors cannot have right now.

The Warriors aren't as dominant as they once were. Stephen Curry is still playing at a high level but players such as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have struggled. Golden State isn't the favorite to win the NBA Finals anymore.

So when the primary storyline surrounding the team is a Draymond Green altercation, that is far from ideal for a Warriors franchise that has plenty of question marks on the roster right now.