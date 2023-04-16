A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Sacramento Kings are legit. For anyone and everyone who had doubts about the Kings establishing themselves as a true threat in the West, Saturday’s Game 1 win over the defending champs Golden State Warriors was a clear statement from Sacramento with regard to their playoff aspirations this season. The Kings aren’t messing around, and they just handed the Dubs with a tough loss in their series opener.

If you ask Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, however, it appears that the four-time NBA champion coach is not at all surprised by Sacramento’s Game 1 win. It’s not that Kerr was expecting his team to lose. Instead, the veteran shot-caller is well aware of what the Kings bring to the table, and he clearly isn’t taking anything for granted.

As a matter of fact, coach Kerr sees shades of the old Warriors in this iteration of the Kings. So much so, that the 57-year-old decided to throw it back to his early years as Golden State’s head coach to describe Sacramento’s current style of play:

“They look like we did when we had Andrew Bogut my first couple years coaching — all the dribble hand-off stuff, playing through Bogut, playing through Sabonis,” Kerr said, via Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr on this explosive Kings offense: "They look like we did when we had Andrew Bogut my first couple years coaching — all the dribble hand-off stuff, playing through Bogut, playing through Sabonis." pic.twitter.com/mTrhlgMZJx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 15, 2023

Steve Kerr pretty much revealed how he thinks the Kings look like a younger version of the Warriors during the early years of their dynasty. You have to note, however, that the Dubs won the championship back in 2015 in Steve Kerr’s first year as a head coach, so for him to compare the Kings to that version of the Warriors speaks volumes of just how highly he thinks of their first-round opponents.