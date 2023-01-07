By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors received a big boost on Friday with the news that veteran wing Andre Iguodala was set to make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic. While Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had just stated that he had no timetable for Iguodala’s return, Iguodala himself dropped the news on Friday via his Point Forward Podcast. Now, Kerr couldn’t be more thrilled to get back another big piece of the puzzle as per Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports.

Steve Kerr called Andre Iguodala a “freak athlete,” adding that he’s in amazing conditioning and is highly intelligent. Iguodala returns tomorrow. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) January 6, 2023

Last season, Andre Iguodala returned to the Warriors after spending two seasons with the Miami Heat. Along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Iguodala is only the fourth player who was a member of all four Warriors championship runs in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Last season, Iguodala appeared in 31 games for the Warriors and put up 4.0 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 38 percent from the field and 23 percent from three-point range, both career-lows. Before last season, Iguodala had spent six seasons with the Warriors and was named Finals MVP during their 2015 title run.

The Warriors had traded Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies following the 2018-19 season and he was allowed to not report to the Grizzlies while they traded to accommodate a trade to a contender. They ultimately traded him to the Miami Heat where he appeared in 84 games over the course of two seasons.

Last year in the playoffs, Iguodala saw playing time in only seven games and averaged more assists (1.7) than he did points per game (1.6).