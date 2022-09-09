Steve Kerr gets real on Warriors’ mindset ahead of 2022-23 title defense

There’s no doubting the Golden State Warriors will take it relatively during the regular season. After proving their dynasty is alive and well by winning a fourth championship in eight years, the Warriors don’t have anything left to prove over the 82-game grind of 2022-23.

Don’t confuse Golden State saving its energy for the playoffs as anything close to complacency, though. As Steve Kerr told Damon and Ratto on Thursday, his veteran-led team will be “ready to roll” once the regular season tips off, “excited” about the opportunity to repeat as NBA champions.

"I don’t think we’re gonna be burned out by any means. In fact I think we'll be really excited. I think all of our guys will be ready to roll, ramp it back up and try to repeat." Steve Kerr and the Dubs want another trophy 🏆 (via @DamonAndRatto) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 8, 2022

The Warriors raced out to an 18-2 start last season, invigorated by the prospect of contention after missing the playoffs each of the previous two years. Klay Thompson’s early January return from two-and-a-half seasons lost to injury only added to that palpable sense of urgency.

Golden State will surely take a less aggressive approach to winning this season, instead prioritizing the development of young players while keeping Stephen Curry and Draymond Green fresh for the playoffs. Thompson’s continued acclimation from so much time away from the game will be a focal point, too. His dad, Mychal, isn’t the only one expecting Thompson to be better in 2022-23, either.

Steve Kerr said he texted Klay Thompson the other day: "Klay is on Cloud 9 right now. He can’t wait for camp to start. I would expect him to be more consistent this year." (via @DamonAndRatto) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 8, 2022

The Warriors tipped off unofficial preseason workouts at team facilities earlier this week, further evidence of their hunger for another title leading up to training camp on September 24th. The road to a championship will be long and winding, but health provided, don’t be surprised if Golden State is again the only team standing at the end of it.