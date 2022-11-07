Steve Kerr gives optimistic update on former 1st-round pick for big-time game vs. Cavs

The Golden State Warriors’ playing rotation is due some much-needed changes against the Sacramento Kings. No matter how Steve Kerr tweaks his lineups or how his team plays on Monday, though, expect more changes to come the next time Golden State takes the floor at Chase Center—at least as long as Donte DiVincenzo continues progressing.

Kerr provided an update on the veteran guard’s status Sunday as he continues recovering from a strained left hamstring suffered in the Warriors’ win over the Kings on October 23rd. Assuming he avoids a setback while practicing this week, expect to see DiVincenzo back on the court for Friday’s highly anticipated matchup with the surging Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Donte practiced today, didn’t do anything live. But he’s looking better,” Kerr said. “He won’t play tomorrow, but we’re hopeful that he could play Friday against Cleveland. That’ll give him a week of practice. He’s feeling a lot better.”

Though DiVincenzo’s return alone obviously won’t fix what’s ailed Golden State’s struggling bench during its stunning 3-6 start to the season, it nevertheless stands to come at the perfect time.

The fifth-year guard isn’t in danger of falling out of the Warriors’ rotation as the coaching staff re-evaluates its lineup combinations. DiVincenzo’s two-way versatility and high-level playing experience with the Milwaukee Bucks makes him an easy fit playing next to pretty much any of his teammates. Two-way player Ty Jerome was a rare bright spot on Golden State’s disastrous road trip while filling in for him, but lacks the solid physical tools that keep DiVincenzo from being a target defensively.

Once healthy and fully re-acclimated, expect DiVincenzo to settle in as the Warriors’ second reserve guard behind Jordan Poole, playing both backcourt spots.

The Cavaliers have quietly been among the league’s top teams this season, with Donovan Mitchell staking an early claim for MVP. DiVincenzo isn’t quite a stopper-level defender and Golden State will certainly do tons of switching on Mitchell and fellow All-Star Darius Garland, but his presence on that end will nevertheless be a major benefit as the Warriors try to keep perhaps the league’s most dynamic backcourt in check.