The Golden State Warriors feature plenty of veteran leadership on the roster. Draymond Green has been a vocal leader for Golden State over the years, while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are also well-respected. Kevon Looney could also become a leader of sorts for the Warriors though. Head coach Steve Kerr explained Looney's role during a recent press conference, per the Golden State Warriors on YouTube.

“Loon is Loon. He's not all of sudden going to start talking just cause Andre is gone,” Kerr said. “Remember, Draymond is still here! What makes Loon so respected in the locker room is his actions day in and day out. I think I have said this, he's a metronome everyday. There's a rhythm to his routine and it's so consistent. He's put in so much work through the years that the guys love him and respect him. Every once in a while, he'll say something, but when he does say something, it is very meaningful.”

Warriors: Kevon Looney's important role for Golden State

Kevon Looney may not be a vocal leader for the Warriors, but Kerr says anytime he speaks players listen. His words are “meaningful” and he's earned a lot of “respect” according to Kerr.

Looney has been a reliable big man for the Warriors over the past few seasons. The 27-year-old has played with the Warriors since 2015 and has quietly been a very productive player. He doesn't score much, holding a career points per game average of 5.1. But with Curry and Thompson on the team, Looney doesn't need to be a scoring threat.

He controls the boards well though, averaging 9.3 rebounds per game last season. Looney has also played in exactly 82 games over the past two years.

Kevon Looney is looking to have another impressive all-around performance during the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.