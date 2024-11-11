The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, marking the return of former teammate Klay Thompson. With the conversations focused on his return to the Chase Center, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recalled some of his fondest memories of coaching the 34-year-old sharpshooter, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“[Game 6 of the 2019 Finals was] the peak of his powers.”

As Slater recalled, Thompson was at his best in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

“For three quarters, he was the best player on the floor in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals: 30 points on 12 shots. Four 3s in his typical flame-throwing fashion. Four makes inside the arc because of a blossoming off-the-dribble game. Ten free throws, all makes, because he was attacking the rim with some extra playoff ferocity.

Thompson was feeling it enough — 10 points in the first 10 minutes of a frantic third quarter — that he went skying for a rare transition dunk to punctuate a nuclear personal run. That’s when Raptors wing Danny Green met him up top with a physical contest, knocking Thompson off balance and forever altering his career.

The aftermath is best remembered for Thompson’s determination to brush the pain aside and continue. Trainers forced him toward the locker room. Kerr sent a messenger down the tunnel to relay word that Thompson must shoot the free throws to remain eligible for a return. He hobbled back to the floor and ignited one of the loudest Oracle eruptions ever in its final night, a tease that maybe he would be fine.”

Kerr retells, in awe, of the crowd's reaction.

“‘That roar,' Kerr still remembers.”

The Warriors are honoring Thompson with a special giveaway. The tribute is called a “Salute to Captain Klay” and Golden State is giving out 18,064 captain hats to honor Thompson.

Warriors playing with urgency

Golden State impressed during their recent five-game road trip. Although they fell against the still-undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, their wins against the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder were impressive. Both teams are contenders to be the top seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences. To take them down in a matter of days puts the Warriors back on the map, as evidenced by their No. 2 placement in the latest NBA Power Rankings from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Stephen Curry's return to the court resulted in wins over both the Celtics and Thunder this past week. Golden State is the only team in the league that currently ranks inside the top five in offensive and defensive rating, proving that their success isn't just shooting threes like it's nothing. This team's identity has been built on defense, and that was proven in their wins over two teams many project to win their respective conferences.

Between Buddy Hield's red-hot start from three-point range and Jonathan Kuminga's willingness to thrive off the bench, the Warriors should be considered the best team in the West right now.”

In addition to the Mavericks, Golden State plays the Memphis Grizzlies on this short two-game homestead.