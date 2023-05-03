A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors are still on a high from Sunday’s epic Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings in their NBA Playoffs first-round series. The defending champs only had one full day of rest before returning to action. On Tuesday, they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who for their part, have had an extended rest period after taking out the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in their opening-round series.

Three full days. That’s how much rest the Lakers got heading into Game 1 against the Warriors. This is after they eliminated Ja Morant and Co. in Game 6 of their series on Friday night. Most folks would think that this gives LA the edge heading into the Warriors series, but for his part, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr believes that it’s the other way around:

“I think we have the advantage because we’re in rhythm,” Kerr said, via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “We’re used to playing every other day in the regular season … we feel great heading into tonight.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fair point from coach Kerr here. The Warriors have momentum on their side, and Kerr is adamant that this will be more important than the fact that LeBron and the Lakers are well-rested. In fact, the four-time NBA champion coach actually believes that this will put LA at a disadvantage given that they could be a bit rusty heading into Game 1.

We’re all about to find out. Game 1 tips off shortly and we should see early on if Steve Kerr’s theory holds true.