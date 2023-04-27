A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is keeping in mind the relatively short amount of rest between the next game of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, as it’s a factor in how he would distribute the minutes of his players, especially the most important of them all, superstar guard Stephen Curry.

Ahead of Friday’s pivotal Game 5, Kerr gave a little bit of a clue on the range of Stephen Curry’s minutes going forward in the series.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“There is only one day off between Game 5 and 6 and G6 and G7 in this series. It’s part of the thought process for Steve Kerr minute wise. Said he’d like to keep Steph Curry around 38. Five minutes of rest each half. But game may dictate differently.”

Stephen Curry is seeing action in the first round so far for an average of 39.5 minutes per game. He has two games in the series in which he played over 40 minutes. That includes Game 4 wherein he logged in a total of 43 minutes and shot 50 percent from the field for 32 points.

The Warriors would love to have Stephen Curry on the floor all the time, but they also have to be wary of his workload. At the same time, Golden State is averaging 117.1 points per 100 possessions when Curry is on the floor in the playoffs. His net rating of 12.2 is head and shoulders above the rest of the team. Kevon Looney is behind with a 10.2 net rating, and outside of those two, no other Warriors player has a better net rating than 5.0 against the Kings this postseason.