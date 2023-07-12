Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a star. After being traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 season, Haliburton has continued to take steps forward in his career. However, there were initial concerns about his jump-shot when he was drafted. Haliburton recently revealed Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's message about his jump-shot back when he was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Draft, per Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I'm honestly a really petty person,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “If I go through my bookmarks right now on Twitter, once I get to 2020 it's going to be nothing but people talking about the way I shoot… when I got drafted, Luke (Walton) didn't really know anything about me. One of the stories he told me recently was that coach (Steve) Kerr had called him because I worked out for the Warriors. And Coach Kerr called him and was like, ‘We love that kid, don't ever touch his jumper.'

“And Luke was like, ‘are you sure?' And he was like, ‘yeah, don't touch it.'”

It's safe to say Kerr knows a thing or two about shooting form. His Tyrese Haliburton message is understandable. Kerr was a great shooter during his time in the NBA, and has coached stars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson who consistently find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc. Curry, however, doesn't have a traditional shooting form either. That said, it's clearly worked out fine for Curry who's now the all time three-point leader in the NBA.