Don’t count Steve Kerr among the many, many Golden State Warriors partisans incensed by their team’s massive free throw discrepancy in Tuesday’s Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Just because he understands why the Dubs were so egregiously out-shot at the charity stripe, though, doesn’t mean Kerr is satisfied with that losing numbers game. As he told reporters on Wednesday, Golden State has a plan to get to the line more often in Game 2.

“I thought we did some good things getting the ball into the paint, but you have to get a feel for [Anthony] Davis and their size and length before you can really figure out exactly how you’re going to attack. Game 1s are great for that reason. You feel it, then you see it on tape, and you can adjust from there,” Kerr said. “I just think we can play with more force overall. I thought they were the more aggressive team last night. With a little more energy, a little more force I think we’re much more likely to be attacking and getting to the foul line.”

The Warriors took six free throws to the Lakers’ 29 on Tuesday night at Chase Center, an entirely unpredictable advantage for the visitors based on season-long tendencies. Los Angeles ranked second in free throw rate and first in opponent’s free throw rate over the 82-game grind, per NBA.com/stats. Golden State, by contast, finished dead last and 23rd in those categories, respectively.

Another factor contributing to the Dubs’ inability to get to the line? The Lakers packing the paint with Davis stationed at the rim and LeBron James waiting next to him. Golden State is a low-drive team to begin with, and was clearly spooked by attacking the paint with basketball’s best rim-protector and another ultra-disruptive help defender always looming in the basket area.

Going small more would help the Warriors’ floor-spacing, creating additional driving lanes while pulling at least one of the Lakers’ fearsome shot-blockers from the paint. We’ll find out in Game 2 if that potential adjustment elicits the force Kerr is looking for.