The Golden State Warriors have been under a firestorm this past week after video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole surfaced. Following Tuesday’s preseason game between the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave effuse praise to Kevon Looney for playing an instrumental role in keeping the team together in the aftermath.

According to Shayna Rubin of the Bay Area News Group, Steve Kerr called Looney the ‘moral compass’ of the team. Stephen Curry may be the team’s best player, but Looney’s presence is incredibly valuable.

“Loon is incredible,” Kerr said. “This guy has so much wisdom. He’s so quiet that if you don’t pay attention, you may not realize he’s become the moral compass of our team. A special human being. Special. And he was a key instrument in everything we have done the last week to try to get things back on track. I’ll ride with Loon forever. This is a special man.”

By now, the incident between Green and Poole has analyzed and over-analyzed. Kerr recently announced that Green will be allowed to return to the team and play in their final preseason game on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

But this new tidbit of news from Kerr reveals just how important Looney is to the team. Injuries limited Looney’s playing time early in his career. But during the Warriors title runs in 2017 and 2018, his ability to play as a small-ball center and switch defensively earned him valuable minutes.

Kevon Looney was a critical part of the Warriors most recent title run and now it appears as if his value to the team off the court is just as important as on the court. The recent incident could have fractured the team but instead they’ve rallied together in part because of Looney’s leadership.