This has been a very busy offseason for the Golden State Warriors. From Bob Myers departing the front office to Jordan Poole being traded for Chris Paul to the team changing their entire secondary unit, the Warriors are looking to capitalize on their championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Winning is the only thing that is important to this organization right now, which is why they went into the 2023 NBA Draft looking for impactful players who would not be developmental prospects for the future like the organization had become accustomed to drafting through the years. This is why they not only drafted Brandin Podziemski in the first-round, but Trayce Jackson-Davis with one of the final picks in the second-round of the draft.

A skilled big man who does a lot more than play in the low-post, Jackson-Davis is exactly the kind of big man that can thrive in Golden State's system due to his passing and screening abilities. On Wednesday, he officially joined the Warriors, signing a four-year rookie contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, his contract with Golden State is only guaranteed for the first two seasons.

Dealing with a right hamstring injury, the rookie big man did not play in either of the Warriors' two California Classic Summer League games. As for his status for the official NBA Summer League, Jackson-Davis is listed on the Warriors' roster and is expected to play in some capacity.

A 23-year-old power forward who is more than comfortable playing with his back towards the basket in the low-post, Jackson-Davis will likely be integrated into the Warriors system right away.

Frontcourt depth has always been a problem for the Warriors and after trading James Wiseman away last season, they continue to have major questions marks in terms of their size. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the team's only two options at the center position, which is why adding an older rookie like Jackson-Davis could be advantageous.

He was one of the best rebounders in the nation this past year at Indiana and heading into his first NBA season, Jackson-Davis could really make the most of his time on the floor by continuing to be a rebounding factor.

How he plays in Summer League will be very telling as to how much time Jackson-Davis could see early on in his career.