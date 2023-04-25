Klay Thompson’s struggles over the first two games of the postseason went largely overlooked, fading to the background of the upstart Sacramento Kings’ commanding lead over the defending champions. As the most exciting battle of the first round shifts back to California’s capital, though, the Golden State Warriors have tied the series at two games apiece—with Thompson’s “vintage” play spearheading that dramatic turnaround.

Steve Kerr called his second-half performance in the Dubs’ blowout Game 3 win the “template” for Thompson going forward. He followed it to a tee on Sunday, dropping a playoff-high 26 points on just 15 shots while largely keeping the ball moving offensively and providing stout, versatile defense on and off the ball in a heart-stopping Warriors victory.

“Klay was amazing,” Kerr said after Game 4, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Hit some huge shots, but also his defense. That was vintage two-way Klay. Just both ends of the floor, making one big play after another, playing 39 minutes that, was really, really something.”

Count Draymond Green among those unsurprised by Thompson coming up big with Golden State’s back against the wall.

Thompson, 33, won’t ever be the same player he was before going down with a pair of devastating leg injuries in 2019 and 2020. But Thompson proved during last year’s title run that he can still be an impactful two-way contributor against high-level competition, effectiveness spurred by his peerless competitive nature under the postseason spotlight.

“As far as him competing and looking like Klay, it’s April,” Green said. “That is who Klay Thompson is. He is one of the biggest and best winners I’ve been around and that’s what matters most to him.”

There’s no doubt Thompson will come to play in Wednesday’s Game 5. And given the success he’s enjoyed over the last three halves, don’t be surprised if Thompson leads Golden State to another series- changing victory over Sacramento, either.