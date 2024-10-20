The Golden State Warriors are making some roster moves ahead of the regular season. One of those is waiving former No. 9 overall pick Kevin Knox, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Knox was added to the Warriors training camp roster in late September. As he competed for an actual roster spot, Golden State cut ties with the former New York Knicks forward.



Knox has averaged 7.4 points in six NBA seasons, with his last season being with the Detroit Pistons. He started in 11 games that year, which is more games than his rookie season, where he started 57 of 75 games he played. In the Summer League, the Warriors knew what the former Kentucky basketball standout could bring.

He dropped 31 points, and 11 rebounds on 12-for-17 shooting in the semifinals loss to the Miami Heat. He also shot 5-for-10 from behind the arc in 30 minutes. Not to mention, Knox scored 15 of his 31 points in the first 15 minutes of play. Then, he scored his final 11 in the fourth quarter. The blend of shot-creating, clutch shots, and simply creating space intrigued many.

Kevin Knox can bring value to a team, after leaving the Warriors

While Knox has bounced around from team to team, he showed legit promise with the Knicks. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Although his shooting numbers were rough, he was a go-to option for a struggling New York franchise. As his minutes dwindled, he sought another opportunity. Knox was traded to the Atlanta Hawks midway through the 2021-22 season. After that year, he signed with the Pistons and then was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fast forward, he showed his promise with Detroit once again. After hoping for a shot with Golden State, Knox is on the free agent market. The potential is there, especially after his all-around showing in the Summer League. Even with bouncing around from team to team, Knox brings value as a scorer.

For example, a young team like the Pistons, Trail Blazers, or even the Memphis Grizzlies could use someone like Knox. His innate nature to create shots, and make tough ones too, is necessary in a league dominated by scoring. Once Knox develops efficiency in his game, many teams could use someone like him.

Before the season begins, the Warriors look to inch closer and closer to their ideal roster. With Knox being out of the picture, he still had a chance to prove his value. As mentioned earlier, Knox can be that scoring punch someone needs.