The Golden State Warriors failed to defend their 2022 NBA Championship after getting tossed by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Bob Myers, one of the catalysts of Golden State's dynastic run, is already gone after the former general manager opted to move on to new ventures. With the Warriors recently just elevating Mike Dunleavy to GM and Myers no longer calling the shots, perhaps the Warriors may consider making some drastic changes. That may include trading some of their beloved mainstays in exchange for a star player that could still elevate their championship status. One prime Warriors trade target is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

With an aging core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors could be on the verge of a transition to a new era. The franchise has been trying to integrate the old core with a new injection of talent (e.g. Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody). That did net them a championship in 2022. But they found out last season that this route may not be their best recipe to succeed right now, as they try to extract a few more titles out of Curry's prime.

As great as the run has been, Golden State will need to deal with the reality that this isn't going to last forever. And that could start with this trade that could land them Zach LaVine.

Golden State Warriors get: Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls get: Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, 19th overall pick, 2026 first round pick

This one is going to sting for Warriors fans. This trade ends the Splash Brothers era as Klay Thompson will head over to Chicago in exchange for LaVine. The Warriors also include high-flying stud Jonathan Kuminga, who has shown flashes of brilliance through two seasons in the NBA. The Bulls also receive the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and Golden State's 2026 first rounder.

#DubNation are you emotionally prepared to part ways with Klay Thompson? 💔@WillardAndDibs want to hear from you:

☎️ 888-957-9570 🎧 https://t.co/PxpKfbNuc7 pic.twitter.com/HpohNSKS57 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Warriors trade for a multiple-time All-Star in LaVine to take over Thompson's starting two-guard spot. In addition, Steve Kerr gets his wish. They also acquire Alex Caruso, one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

This deal makes sense for the Bulls as this experiment with LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball seems to have run its course. They get a promising athletic-freak in Kuminga, who could become a star in this league one day. He is just 20 years old and showed potential as a two-way star, with Kerr electing to feature him at times last season as the primary defender on the opposing team's best perimeter player. Kuminga thrived in that role as the main point-of-attack defender. Likewise, the former G-League Ignite star is already working to improve his offensive game, particularly his shooting.

Jonathan Kuminga working out with pro trainer Anthony Wells 🔥 Watch til the end to see JK's improved jumpshot 👀 pic.twitter.com/d2JgxaQPal — KumingaMuse (@KumingaMuse) June 8, 2023

Thompson, meanwhile, is on the final year of his deal and will get off their books next summer. He could also become a buy out candidate, if the Bulls do indeed to go for the tank.

As for the Golden State, it gets both an injection of offense and defense in this deal.

LaVine gives them a younger and more athletic option to go to offensively. They bring in another elite shot creator to help alleviate the heavy offensive load Curry carries on offense. LaVine obviously isn't the sniper that Thompson is, but he is still a solid and efficient shooter from beyond the arc. He has shot over 37 percent from three over the last five years.

Golden State also gets a First-Team All-Defensive guard in Caruso to help improve its 14th-ranked defense last season. He would be terrific bench piece and would create defensive mayhem in the second unit with Gary Payton II.