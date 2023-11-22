Here we will look at the Golden State Warriors' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors have had a challenging 2023 NBA season so far, with a 7-8 record. Despite the presence of big names like Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the team has struggled to find consistency on the court. Injuries and a lack of depth have also hampered their performance, leading to a subpar start to the season. The team's fans and management are undoubtedly hoping for a turnaround in the coming games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Here we will look at the Golden State Warriors' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Trade Who?

Following his return from a prolonged injury, Klay Thompson has encountered difficulties in regaining his on-court rhythm and form. His shooting percentages have fallen below his typical standards. In addition, he has struggled to replicate the impact he had before the injury. Despite his best efforts, Thompson's performance has not met expectations. This has prompted concerns about his ability to contribute to the team's success this season.

The struggles of Thompson (14.4 points, 34.3 percent from three) have created a void in the Warriors' offense. This is especially true with Jordan Poole no longer on the team to share the offensive load. As such, the team has leaned heavily on 35-year-old Stephen Curry, who is averaging more than twice as many points (30.4) as the next closest Warrior (Thompson). Consequently, Golden State's once-dominant offense has slipped to 16th overall (112.2 rating), plummeting to the 27th percentile in non-Curry minutes (110.0 rating). If young players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga can't quickly assume larger offensive roles, the Warriors may need to acquire a proven scoring force before the trade deadline. This addition would be crucial in preserving Curry's energy for the playoffs. Of course, this is assuming Golden State even reaches that stage.

Klay's Struggles

The struggles Thompson has encountered early in the season have been extensively discussed. These have posed a significant obstacle for the Warriors. The seasoned veteran is currently striving to match his usual offensive prowess, leading to concerning performances at the start of the new season. Complicating matters for Thompson is his upcoming free agency as an unrestricted free agent in the summer. On the flip side, the Dubs can turn his expiring contract into an appealing trade asset for teams considering a roster overhaul. The possibility of a trade involving Thompson as the centerpiece for acquiring another big-name player emerges as a plausible option for the Warriors.

Given the present circumstances and Klay Thompson's challenges, the Warriors find themselves at a pivotal juncture regarding Thompson's future with the team. Despite his past contributions to the Warriors' success, recent performance struggles and a history of injuries suggest that a change may be advantageous for both the player and the team. Trading Thompson has the potential to bring valuable assets to address the team's immediate needs. These could provide additional depth or talent in areas requiring reinforcement. Furthermore, a trade could offer Thompson a fresh start and an opportunity to rediscover his form with a different team, This kind of deal could present a strategic move that could prove beneficial for both parties in the long term.

Potential Trade Scenario

Chicago Bulls Acquire: Klay Thompson, Future First-Round Picks (two to three)

Golden State Warriors Acquire: Zach LaVine, Torrey Craig

The Chicago Bulls find themselves outside the realm of title contention. This is a bitter reality acknowledged by even their staunchest fans. Their championship aspirations have been distant since the prime years of Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history. The team is now in a phase of rebuilding after a period marked by disappointment. As such, we expect them to push the reset button. Trading someone like Zach LaVine would be at the top of their priority list.

After 6 Straight Ls, should the Warriors trade Klay Thompson for Zach LaVine? Apart from Steph nobody in the team is able to average 20+ points.. Zach LaVine would definitely help carry the offensive load for the Warriors.#smsports #klaythompson pic.twitter.com/biOJ2mOJGv — Vyshnav 🎨 (@vyperdigitals) November 19, 2023

Rationale

For the Warriors, the rationale behind this proposed trade is grounded in Thompson's enduring presence in Golden State. While he has been a stalwart for the Warriors, it's evident that he is not the player he once was. Reports also suggest the Warriors are hesitant to extend his contract next summer. This indicates a potential departure. If the Warriors are unwilling to invest in Thompson, a trade becomes a strategic move. Importantly, this isn't a mere salary dump. The Warriors are actively bringing in a star player in Zach LaVine. The fit is seen as favorable. LaVine's athleticism can capitalize on the Warriors' elite floor spacing, opening up driving lanes. If the pieces align, this trade could propel the Warriors back into championship contention.

Zach LaVine also can function as a tertiary playmaker and secondary scoring option. For sure, he could catalyze a Warriors resurgence. Nevertheless, parting ways with Thompson, a cornerstone of the franchise's dynasty, poses emotional and strategic challenges. This is especially true given his expressed desire to retire with the team.

Looking Forward

The Golden State Warriors' decision to possibly trade Klay Thompson is not one to be taken lightly. However, considering the team's current challenges and Thompson's struggles, it is a move that could potentially benefit all parties involved. As the NBA season progresses, the Warriors will need to carefully weigh their options and consider the potential impact of such a trade on their roster and prospects. Whether or not a trade materializes, the team and its fans will undoubtedly be watching closely as the season unfolds, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes and a return to winning ways.