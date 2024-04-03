The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Thursday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are 41-34 this season, and they are a few games ahead of the Rockets in the Play-In race. They are 2-0 against the Rockets this season, though. In those two games, Steph Curry is scoring 28.0 points per game and 6.0 rebounds. Klay Thompson is at 19.5 points per game against the Rockets, as well. As a team, the Warriors are scoring 113.5 points per game against the Rockets this season. Jonathan Kuminga is expected to make his return to the court in this game.
The Rockets are 38-37 this season, and they have lost their last two games. Against the Warriors this season, Houston is scoring 105.5 points per game. Alperen Segun is averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in the two matchups. However, he will not be playing as he has missed some time with his injury. Jalen Green is the next highest with 18.5 points per game. Fred VanVleet has really struggled against Golden State this season as he is scoring under 10 points per game in the two losses.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Rockets Odds
Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -164
Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +138
Over: 228 (-110)
Under: 228 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Space City Home Network
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors are one of the best shooting teams in the NBA, and it is because of Curry. As a team, they are shooting 44.3 percent from deep, and they are making 19.5 threes per game against the Rockets this season. They live and die by the three-ball, so the Warriors will need to be making their shots in this one. If they can get hot from deep, they will be able to win this game and grow their lead in the standings over the Rockets.
With their shot-making, the Warriors are scoring a good amount against Houston. With the Warriors scoring 115 points or more this season, they are 29-14. 115 points should be easily reachable for a team like the Warriors. As long as they hit their shots, and get to the 115-point mark, the Warriors will win this game.
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets have struggled to limit the Warriors from deep this season. However, they need to if they want to win this game. Houston does allow the second-lowest three-point percentage this season, so they are usually pretty good at contesting those shots. They need to work a little harder at it this game, though. If Houston can keep the Warriors to a reasonable amount of threes, they will win this game at home.
Houston is 31-12 when they allow less than 115 points this season. That seems to be the magic number for this game. The Rockets are very good at making sure teams do not reach that mark, and the Warriors are very good at reaching that mark. As long as the Rockets keep the Warriors to under 115, they should be able to cover this spread.
Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick
Despite losing their last two games, I like the way the Rockets have played lately. I will take Houston to cover this spread at home.
Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +3.5 (-110)