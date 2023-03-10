The Golden State Warriors got terrific news with Stephen Curry returning to the floor after missing a month. However, since Curry returned, the Warriors are 0-3, quickly falling in the Western Conference standings.

On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors by 21 without Ja Morant, and things aren’t looking very promising for the reigning NBA Champions. Golden State now enters the weekend in 6th but tied with Minnesota and Dallas, and they are just two games from falling out of the playoff picture.

As such, Kendrick Perkins offered another brutally honest take on the state of the Warriors:

"They could flip [the switch] on and then they're going to realize the light bill wasn't paid because the lights ain't coming on this year… The Warriors don't have an identity." Agree with Kendrick Perkins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQVwjVZeTe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

That’s the reality Golden State faces after winning the NBA title not even a year ago. Now, with a month left in the regular season, there are a lot of questions to be asked about how far this team can go. To make things worse, Golden State lost another road game, and they now have a pair of 8-game road losing streaks this year.

In the loss to Memphis, Golden State gave up 48 points in the first quarter and scored just 17 of their own in the final 12 minutes, so Steve Kerr has a lot to figure out over the next few weeks.

Curry, however, hasn’t skipped a beat, scoring 25 or more in each of the three games since his return, including a 40-piece against the Oklahoma City Thunder.