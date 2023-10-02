After adding Chris Paul to their veteran roster during the off-season, it's not unreasonable to expect some growing pains for the Warriors early in the 2023-24 season, but a lack of competitiveness certainly won't be the reason why. With Paul joining Draymond Green, two of the fiercest competitors in the NBA will be playing alongside each other, and Green himself has addressed that fact with a hilarious quip directed at his new teammate.

“If you've ever watched Chris compete, he's kind of an a**hole,” Green said. But profanities aside, he also had some more complimentary things to say about Paul.

“He's also one of the most competitive guys that I've played against. I'm also an extremely competitive guy and I'm not backing down from anyone, and he's not backing down from anyone.”

Green and Paul will play a significant role in what the Warriors hope will be a tilt at yet another championship this season, with Stephen Curry as usual leading the charge and Klay Thompson ably supporting him, as he has for over a decade.

The Warriors, of course, were champions just two years ago but fell short last season, being eliminated in the Conference Semifinals in an entertaining six-game series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Their core trio are all at least 33 years of age and with Paul having turned 38 in May, they haven't exactly got any younger. But as Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green have shown over the past couple of seasons they're more than capable of competing, and with Paul – who was an All-Star as recently as two years ago – joining the fray, they look poised to be a threat once again in 2023-24 – regardless of how much of an a**hole he may be on the floor.