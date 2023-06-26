Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is getting ready to release his documentary Underrated on July 21. On Monday morning, he and his team released the final trailer for the film via his Twitter account.

Can’t wait for you to see my @AppleTV original #UnderratedFilm on July 21 where I take you down memory lanehttps://t.co/Mr9gh5sXZR pic.twitter.com/yaVrJqbOQa — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 26, 2023

“That's when I first really understood…I'm different.”

It is quite the hook at about 20 seconds into the trailer, as Curry reveals that he hit a certain point when he knew he was ‘different.' The Underrated Film looks like it will be detailing the entire basketball journey for Stephen Curry and how he has arrived at this point as one of the greatest guards of all time.

The film will be releasing amid a huge offseason for the Warriors with former president Bob Myers exiting the team and big trade and free agency decisions occurring. One massive trade was already made by new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr; he sent Jordan Poole away to the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

The trade of Jordan Poole indicates that the Warriors are going to do what they can to retain Draymond Green. Tension between Green and Poole was well-documented all of last season, so ridding themselves of Poole is a vote of confidence for Green that Golden State prefers him.

Whatever does happen during the rest of the NBA offseason, Curry will most likely be focusing on the release of his film. All he can do at this point for the Warriors will be to continue being exactly who he is. Watch the film Underrated later this summer to see just how incredible Stephen Curry has been.