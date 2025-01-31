Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr may have lost his childhood home in the Palisades Fire, but the nine-time NBA champion found a way to cope with that loss, by taking care of the alma mater that took care of him, Palisades High School.

Kerr and the Warriors will be visiting Crypto.com Arena to play LeBron James and the Lakers next Friday, February 6. And when they do, Kerr will be bringing the entire Palisades High School basketball team with him, giving them the red carpet treatment one can only properly receive in Hollywood.

Kerr grew up in Pacific Palisades, California, and played for Palisades High, which was heavily damaged in the fires that swept through Los Angeles on January 7 and the days that followed.

Most Pali students lost their homes and have been living in hotels, rental houses, or out of town altogether since the fires effectively wiped their tiny town of 20,000 people off the map on January 7. Because of that, the rest of the school year will be spent taking classes online.

But the school’s basketball teams didn’t go anywhere. They had a season to finish. So they kept playing, albeit without a court to call home.

After taking 10 days off to deal with relocating and handling the loss of everything they owned, the Dolphins hit the court again, and did so with a bang.

Expand Tweet

Playing in their first game since their lives changed forever, Pali High beat LACES by 24 points. The next night, they beat Hamilton by 31. And the very next day, lost a crusher to Oxnard by two.

But they can be excused for that, considering it was their third game in three days. It didn’t get any easier after that, either, with a total of 8 games in a 12-day stretch.

Going into February, Pali has won 15 games and is on pace to have their best season since going 23-10 in 2013.

Yet, barring an incredible run to a state title, the highlight of their season will come when they get to meet Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jack Nicholson, and the rest of the Warriors, Lakers, and A-list celebrities next Friday.

And that’s because Kerr turned his own personal loss into a moment the kids who played on the same court he did more than 40 years ago will never forget.