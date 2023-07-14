The Golden State Warriors did not fare well in their NBA Summer League matchup against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Dubs ended up getting blown out, 118-101, but at the same time, a handful of Warriors youngsters were once again able to showcase what they could bring to the table for the squad.

Two of these studs include rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis, who made his NBA debut on Thursday, and Brandin Podziemski who both showed out in this one. At one point, the pair combined for a nice play that pretty much disrespected the Rockets defense:

Brandin Podziemski drops it off for Trayce Jackson-Davis for the BIG flush 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ICGEt0AIpv — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) July 14, 2023

Podziemski created his own path to the rack with a couple of eye-popping moves before dropping off a perfect dime for Jackson-Davis. The latter got his timing right as he cut to the rim, and he did not disappoint with his two-handed finish.

These two youngsters aren't expected to take the league by storm this coming season, and in truth, they might even struggle to crack head coach Steve Kerr's rotation. However, it is also clear that they both have a bright future ahead of them. With a lot of hard work and a bit of luck, we could be looking at the future of the Warriors right here.

Apart from Podziemski (10 points, six assists) and Jackson-Davis (14 points, seven rebounds), Kendric Davis also had a good game for Golden State in this one, finishing with a team-high 18 points and five dimes. Reggie Perry also made waves, coming off the bench for 17 points and eight boards.

Thursday's loss marks the Warriors' fifth defeat in the NBA Summer League as they finish the tournament 1-5.