We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for Friday's slate of NBA action as we head out West for this early matchup between possible contenders. The Golden State Warriors (0-1) will take on the Sacramento Kings (1-0) in an exciting ESPN nightcap. Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Kings prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors lost their season opener in a close 108-104 game against the Phoenix Suns. Veteran point guard Chris Paul made his debut with the new squad and the Warriors made it a close game in the final minutes against the Suns. As they await Draymond Green to get healthy, expect this Warriors team to be very dangerous this year.

The Sacramento Kings won their season opener convincingly and dominated the Utah Jazz on their own floor. They're coming off an outstanding regular season last year as they finished third overall in the Western Conference and made the playoffs. However, they were bounced by this Warriors team in the first round, so expect this to be a big revenge game for the Sacramento Kings.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Kings Odds

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-108)

Under: 238 (-112)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

While the Warriors already sported one of the most experienced lineups in the NBA, the addition of Chris Paul will prove to be a huge presence for them throughout the lulls of the regular season. Each one of their five starters is a multiple-time All-Star and they will end up beating a lot of good teams if they manage to stay healthy. Of course, the Warriors aren't sweating these early season games as they always play their most meaningful basketball in the postseason, but that's not to say they can't work on gaining chemistry with Chris Paul arriving and Green still injured.

The biggest storyline for this Warriors team could be the development of Jonathan Kuminga. If he was playing on any other team, he'd likely be a focal point both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. However, he's having to learn to work without the basketball as he plays alongside the two best shooters of all time. Look for him to continually grow with each passing game as he establishes himself as a go-to option for them down low.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Sacramento Kings had a stellar 2022-23 campaign and they saw their first playoff appearance since the 2005 season. After jumping out to a 2-0 series lead against the 6-seeded Warriors, the Kings had to force a Game 7 and ended up losing in the first round. It was an extremely disappointing end to a great season, but the Kings are happy to know that they can get right back with this squad returning the same lineup.

De'Aaron Fox will continue his work as one of the best point guards in the league and their forward Keegan Murray is expected to have another breakout year. The addition of Domantas Sabonis has been massive for them as his ability to spread the floor with his shooting and passing works wonders in this efficient Kings' offense. Look for him to have a solid matchup down low and feast on the boards.

Davion Mitchell has also been a great development for this team and he serves as a dangerous back-up to De'Aaron Fox. With both players running the offense so effectively and finding their own shots, this Kings team will become very difficult to stop if they can get running out in transition tonight. They'll be looking for shooters on the wings as they try to break past the Warriors defense.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

This was an exciting series during the Playoffs last year and you can be sure that the Sacramento Kings will still have their series loss fresh on their minds when they play the Warriors tonight. At home, we'll give the advantage to the Sacramento Kings as the betting odds indicate. If they can control the tempo and get to running in transition, we could see the Kings push a pace that the Warriors struggle to keep up with late in the game. For our prediction, let's go with the Sacramento Kings to avenge last year's loss and light the beam for the first time at home this season.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -2.5 (-112); Under 238 (-112)