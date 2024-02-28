The Golden State Warriors continue their Eastern Conference road trip in Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Knicks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Warriors are playing their best basketball of the season, winning 11 of their last 14 games and climbing into a tie for ninth with the Lakers in the Western Conference. The franchise was in flux at one point this season, as Draymond Green was out indefinitely, Chris Paul wasn't working out, and Klay Thompson had lost his way. However, on the strength of Steph Curry and a move to the bench for Klay Thompson, the Warriors are beginning to look like a Western Conference contender. Golden State must start showing up against good teams, but all signs point to them getting it together.
The Knicks knew that their upcoming schedule was going to be difficult. They were playing some of the top teams in the league and battling an injury to Julius Randle. After their most recent game, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Isaiah Hartenstein also ended up on the injury report. Anunoby is out until mid-March, but the others are questionable for Thursday's game. The Knicks must keep things afloat for a couple more weeks until Randle and Anunoby can return.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Knicks Odds
Golden State Warriors: -3 (-112)
Moneyline: -148
New York Knicks: +3 (-108)
Moneyline: +126
Over: 223 (-110)
Under: 223 (-110)
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks are in the middle of one of their most challenging stretches of the season. They've been an underdog in six of the last eight games, taking losses to the Pelicans and Celtics already on this homestand. The Knicks haven't been performing well under the pressure of their gauntlet, holding a 3-7 record over their last ten games. The Warriors continue their rise up the Western Conference, sitting 3.5 games behind the Suns for a guaranteed playoff spot. It will take a lot more work to get out of the play-in, but if they can continue at this pace for the rest of the season, the Warriors will be a team to look out for this spring.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors have been on a great run over the past month. However, they've been unable to win games against some of the league's top teams. The Warriors have won 11 of their last 14 games but have lost to the Nuggets and Clippers as of late. They kicked off their Eastern Conference road trip with a convincing win over the Wizards, but the Knicks will be an entirely different team. The Knicks are fourth in the Eastern Conference despite losing seven of their last ten games. They will need to turn their play around soon, as four teams are within two games of them in the standings. A couple more losses may push the Knicks down into the play-in portion of the conference standings.
Final Warriors-Knicks Prediction & Pick
The Warriors know they must start beating some of the league's best teams to be considered serious contenders in the West. The Knicks have been struggling lately, but their injury concerns are another reason this can be a good opportunity for the Warriors. Randle and Anunoby are two main pieces for New York, and if Brunson also decides to sit out, it could be a rough night for the Knicks. Take the Warriors to continue their winning ways in the mecca.
Final Warriors-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Warriors -3 (-112)