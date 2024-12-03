ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nuggets host the Warriors on Wednesday! These are two of the better teams in the NBA. The Warriors are struggling recently, while the Nuggets are back on track. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Warriors look different without Klay Thompson. Steph Curry is still great, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are decent backup options. This team has opened the year playing well. This will be an interesting matchup against the Nuggets because Denver seems to be hitting its stride after a slow start to the year. This has a playoff preview written all over it.

The Nuggets were seen as the best team in the Western Conference last year and had high expectations this year. However, they have started the year off inconsistently, alternating wins and losses. They have stars on the roster, such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they need to find consistency; that is the key. They have been playing better recently and get a huge matchup in this game at home.

Here are the Warriors-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Nuggets Odds

Golden State Warriors: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +164

Denver Nuggets: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors look different this season compared to last, but the offense is still great. They are eighth in scoring at 116.2 points per game, 21st in field goal percentage at 45.7%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 37.6%. Five different Warriors are averaging double digits, with Stephen Curry leading at 22.5 points per game. Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield are just behind him at 17.4 and 15.3 points, respectively. Curry also leads in assists at 6.3 per game this year. Curry is the engine for this team on offense and makes them go, but Buddy Hield and Andrew Wiggins are also key for them and what they can do on this side of the ball this season from a scoring standout and how well they can space their offense. They have a great matchup against the Nuggets and their defense because of all of the struggles they have had. The Warriors have a great matchup to get the scoring started.

The Warriors' defense has played well this year. They allow 109.8 points per game, 43.6% from the field, and 32.7% from behind the arc. Kevon Looney leads the way down low in rebounds at 7.6 per game. Four players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Curry leading at 1.5. Finally, Draymond Green is the best shot blocker, averaging 1.1 per game, and is the only Warrior averaging at least one block per game. This defense has the pieces to slow down this Denver offense. Expect the Warriors to play physically with the Nuggets, especially against Nikola Jokic, to get an advantage due to the size difference. He is unguardable, but they have the talent to slow the Nuggets down.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets' offense has started the season playing very well. They score 118 points per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 39% behind the arc. Six Nuggets have hit over double digits in scoring this season. Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points and 10.9 assists per game to start the year. The offense revolves around Jokic, but Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. need to do more to help him. Murray has been slow to start the season, with 18.1 points per game up to this point in the year. This offense should have a tough matchup against the Warriors, especially considering how well they play on defense. The Nuggets have the advantage because of Jokic, but the Warriors will play as physically as possible in this game.

The defense for the Nuggets has had a rough start to the year. They are allowing 116.4 points per game, a field goal percentage of 46.9%, and they have a three-point field goal percentage defense of 36.2%. Nikola Jokic leads in rebounds at 13.2 per game and has been the best rebounder up to this point in the year in the entire NBA. Five Nuggets average at least one steal, with Jokic and Russell Westbrook tied for the team lead at 1.5 per game. Then, Peyton Watson leads in blocks for the Nuggets with one per game as the only player with one block per game. This defense has taken a nosedive to start the year from where they were last year. This is a tough matchup because the Warriors are playing well on offense but not as well recently, and they can dominate, especially down low.

Final Warriors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are playing better right now than the Warriors. Nikola Jokic has been great this year and will be why the Nuggets win and cover this game. The Warriors do not have anyone who can guard him straight up. Expect Jokic to lead the Nuggets to a cover and win at home.

Final Warriors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -5 (-112)