The Washington Huskies suffered through a disappointing 2022-23 season. They finished with a record of 16-16 overall and 8-12 in Pac-12 Conference play. They also suffered some heavy losses in the transfer portal. Talented freshman Keyon Menifield opted to take his talents to the SEC. They also lost PJ Fuller, Cole Bajema, Noah Williams and Jackson Grant. They received good news though when star guard Keion Brooks Jr. spurned the NBA Draft and opted to return for another season. And on Thursday, they received more good news when they landed former Nebraska big man Wilhelm Breidenbach in the transfer portal as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Nebraska transfer Wilhelm Breidenbach has committed to Washington, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 15, 2023

A Southern California native, Wilhelm Breidenbach had entered the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons at Nebraska. He was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Mater Dei High School. He originally committed to Nebraska after receiving offers from Cal, USC and Vanderbilt.

Last season at Nebraska, Breidenbach averaged 3.6 points per game and 2.7 rebound with splits of 38.5 percent shooting from the field, 23.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 61.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Over the course of his two seasons at Nebraska, he averaged 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds with splits of 37.9 percent shooting from the field, 20.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 56.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Breidenbach averaged around 13.5 minutes per game and he should be in line for a bigger role at Washington. He is the fifth addition for the Huskies in the transfer portal which includes Shaver Wheeler, Anthony Holland, Nate Calmese and Moses Wood.