Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Kentucky transfer guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his decision to commit to Washington, according to a Wednesday article from 247Sports.

A former 4-star recruit out of Houston, Texas, Wheeler initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over offers from Iowa State and Texas A&M, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2019 class that featured a 5-star commit in now-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and a transfer guard in Donnell Gresham Jr. from Northeastern.

Wheeler signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team in 2021, joining a squad that would go 28-8 overall and 14-4 against conference opponents, taking wins over Georgia and Kansas in the regular season before falling to the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals of the SEC tournament and the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to Saint Peter’s University.

“I chose the University of Kentucky because it gives me the best opportunity to make a run at a national championship and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA,” Wheeler said, via Kentucky. “I can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wheeler averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Wildcats during the 2022-23 season, taking fifth and first place on the roster, respectively. He scored 16 points and dished eight assists in an 86-77 Kentucky loss in double overtime to the Michigan State Spartans, hitting six of his 16 shot attempts and two of his six tries from the 3-point line.

In late March, Wheeler officially hit the transfer portal after Kentucky finished with a 22-12 overall record and a 12-6 record against conference opponents.

“For the past two years you all have been nothing short of amazing,” Wheeler wrote in March, via On3. “Some of my greatest memories that I will take away from my time at Kentucky will be my time spent interacting with the fans. The community service opportunities that I was able to participate in with you all were invaluable and I will always be thankful.”