Washington basketball has landed a big name on the transfer portal, adding former Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The rising fifth-year senior announced his decision to join the Huskies on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

A 6'7 point guard, Mulcahy averaged 8.3 points, 3,6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season, shooting 41.6% overall and 37.0% from three on low volume, starting 28 of 30 games for the Scarlet Knights. He was named honorable mention All-Big 10 as a junior, the season after he first emerged as a regular starter in the Rutgers backcourt.

Mulcahy announced his decision to transfer on June 9th. He chose Washington over Notre Dame and Xavier, also taking visits NCAA powerhouses Kentucky, Gonzaga and Michigan, and even briefly dipped his toes into NBA Draft waters before withdrawing.

“I believe that the Covid year has been a blessing for me to have another chance to chase my dream,” Mulcahy said, per Joe Tipton of On3. “I think Washington has some elite pieces over there and are hungry to win at a high level. I believe this decision will make me push myself harder than ever before.”

A sizable NIL deal played a “significant role in his destination,” according to 247 Sports' Tom Loy.

Mulcahy figures to emerge as Washington's starting point guard, a distinction that wasn't guaranteed at Rutgers despite three seasons running of solid production. His exit is just the latest for the Scarlet Knights, who also also lost Cam Spencer, Dein Reiber, Jalen Miller and Oskar Palmquist to the transfer portal.