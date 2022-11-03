Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Vikings

The Washington Commanders are not a dominating team, but they have won 3 games in a row as they prepare to host the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

The Vikings represent a major challenge for the Commanders and something of an upgrade in the level of recent opponents. The Vikings bring a 6-1 record to FedExField, and head coach Ron Rivera’s team will try to stop a team that has won 5 games in a row.

Washington has beaten the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts the last three weeks, but none of those victories have been by more than five points. That’s similar to the Vikings, who have an average margin of victory of 6 points during their winning streak.

3. Commanders defense has stepped up during the winning streak

Washington offers a fast and physical defense, and that unit should present a significant challenge for a talented Minnesota offense that includes wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Kirk Cousins. The quarterback is quite familiar to the Commanders, as he spent the first 6 years of his career in Washington.

The Commanders are seventh in red zone defense and eighth in points allowed during their winning streak. Their strength largely comes from the line, as defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Bailey each have 4.5 sacks. Allen has also contributed 9 tackles for loss, while Bailey has 6 of them.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb has a team-high 69 tackles, and fellow linebacker Jamin Davis is second with 39 tackles.

2. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is a game-changing player

The Commanders are not a big-play team on offense, but that doesn’t mean they can’t establish their offensive presence with a downfield passing game.

Terry McLaurin is a speedy and hungry wide receiver, and he has picked his game up since quarterback Taylor Heinicke has taken over at the quarterback position. McLaurin has been targeted 53 times this season and he has 33 receptions for 553 yards and 2 touchdown catches.

McLaurin may find more freedom running against the Minnesota secondary than he has in most game this season because the Vikings struggle in coverage. If McLaurin can make a couple of catches in the early going, he may be difficult to stop throughout the rest of the game.

1. Heinicke has the leadership and skill to come through when the game is on the line

Nobody is going to confuse Heinicke with an All-Pro or Pro Bowl candidate, but the Commanders have won back-to-back games since he has taken over as the starting quarterback from Carson Wentz in the last two weeks.

Heinicke has demonstrated accuracy, completing 43 of 64 passes for 480 yards with 3 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. Heinicke is more decisive in his execution than Wentz, and that confidence is being transferred to his offensive teammates.

“A lot of the wins aren’t pretty, but it’s a win, nonetheless,” Heinicke said. “We’re just a bunch of guys out there working hard and trying to play our best ball, and we don’t give up on each other. I love this team.”