Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders have had a strange start to their season. They have mounted a pair of furious comeback attempts to start the season, with their Week 1 rally being successful while their Week 2 one wasn’t. Ahead of their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles, we will take a look at our Commanders Week 3 bold predictions.

The Commanders have spent time looking like one of the most dominant teams in the league, but they counteract that by spending the rest of their time looking lost. If they can put all the pieces together, they could make some noise in the NFC East this season. But for now, they seem too inconsistent to be considered a true threat to win their division.

Then again, that narrative could change drastically if the Commanders are able to pull off an upset victory over the Eagles. Washington certainly has the talent to make this game interesting, it’s just a matter of whether or not they decide to show up. With that in mind, let’s dive into our bold predictions and see how this game could end up playing out.

3. Washington Commanders CBs Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III will get torched by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

The Eagles have one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the entire NFL this season. With quarterback Jalen Hurts taking an early step forward to open the season, the Eagles have the ability to do pretty much whatever they want on offense. That’s due in large part to wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Brown and Smith will be matched up with the Commanders top cornerback duo of Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III. Given their physical profiles, it would be safe to assume that Fuller will spend most of his time covering Smith, and Jackson will be on Brown. With that being said, neither guy is a very good matchup for Brown.

Both Brown and Smith will win their matchup for the day, with Brown going for over 120 yards and a touchdown, and Smith hauling in a pair of touchdowns to go along with 70 plus receiving yards. Fuller and Jackson will be the primary culprits, but it goes to show that the Eagles passing attack is legit. Washington simply finds that out the hard way.

2. Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz will commit four total turnovers

Carson Wentz’s first two games with the Commanders have been a bit uneven to say the least. He’s led Washington’s comeback attempts in their first two games, but his overall play has left a lot to be desired. The Commanders have found themselves in scenarios where if they played better in the first half of the game, they would probably be 2-0 rather than 1-1.

Despite facing consistent pressure under center to start the season, Wentz has done a good job at limiting his turnovers. That will change against Philly, as Wentz will find himself giving away the football far more often than he would like, and it will ultimately cost the Commanders in a big way in this one.

Wentz will throw a pair of interceptions, while also losing two fumbles throughout the duration of this game. This will prohibit the Commanders offense from getting much of anything going, and it’s no surprise to see that Wentz will take a seat for most of the fourth quarter with the game out of hand. After an OK start to the season, Wentz takes a step back in Week 3.

1. The Washington Commanders will get blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles 37-10

Through the first two games of the season, the Commanders and Eagles don’t appear to be in the same tier when it comes to their talent. Philadelphia is one of six undefeated teams left in the league, whereas the Commanders are probably lucky to just be 1-1. Washington could make a statement in this one, but their inconsistencies pop up to kill them.

Hurts will once again calmly lead the Eagles to a victory in this one, throwing for three touchdowns and then handing the final score off to Miles Sanders. Antonio Gibson will score the Commanders only touchdown of the day, as Wentz simply cannot protect the football long enough for Washington to make any sort of attempt to win this game.

While the Commanders will certainly shoot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout this game, they also fall victim to a strong Eagles team finding their groove to start the season. Washington has some holes they need to fix up, but they won’t be solved against a strong Philadelphia squad, and they will be sent back to the drawing board after this blowout loss.