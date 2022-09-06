Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The Washington Commanders have a new name for the next NFL season. Does this imply that they will bring in a new period of success? Let’s take a look at some of the team’s big changes as we dive into some bold Commanders 2022 predictions for the upcoming season.

The Washington Commanders’ 2022 NFL offseason has been quite eventful. Aside from the Dan Snyder saga, the club finally revealed their new name, traded for Carson Wentz, and made a number of exciting draft picks. What can supporters look forward to from the Commanders in 2022?

Recall that last season, they finished with a losing record and third place in the NFC East. However, when they won their division in 2020, they also had a losing record. Life in the NFL can be strange in that way. In any event, the Commanders show some potential following a turbulent offseason.

Having said that, here are four Commanders predictions for 2022.

4. Antonio Gibson has Under Six Touchdowns

RB Antonio Gibson finished the 2021 season on a high note, rushing for 146 yards and a score against the New York Giants in Week 18. Throughout his career, however, he has been plagued by injuries. As a result, Washington re-signed J.D. McKissic and drafted Brian Robinson. Take note that Gibson has 21 total touchdowns in his two-year career but just seven running touchdowns. He will be part of a committee rather than a prominent position with the new arrivals to the backfield. Robinson will also likely take over as the goal-line running back this season, reducing Gibson’s scoring output even more.

3. Jahan Dotson will lead all rookies in receiving yards.

Many of the wide receivers selected in the draft’s first two rounds went to teams with comparable quarterback woes to the Commanders. In Atlanta, No. 8 pick Drake London will receive throws from Marcus Mariota, while New York Jets first-round pick Garrett Wilson will rely on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Jameson Williams, a former Alabama standout who is still rehabbing from an ACL injury, will join Jared Goff in Detroit. In Washington, Samuel and Thomas are both recovering from injuries, so Dotson, who demonstrated big-play talent throughout training camp, might see his number called frequently.

Dotson should see a lot of action in 2022, though. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner used three or more receivers at one of the highest rates in the league last season and will do it again in 2022. Turner’s approach, along with Dotson’s advanced skill-set and chemistry with Wentz, should make coaches feel at ease having him on the field in the majority of scenarios. Fans hope that will be enough for him to lead all rookies in receiving yards by season’s end.

Jahan Dotson only needs one hand 👀 (via @Commanders) pic.twitter.com/XlKIwHgt23 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 31, 2022

2. Carson Wentz will start every game.

Wentz has been questioned about his durability since injuring his ACL in his second season. Still, he started all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2021. Though the 29-year-old may not be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback, the Commanders saw him as an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke and signed him to a full deal. Despite concerns about his accuracy during training camp, Wentz has thrown precisely 27 touchdowns versus seven interceptions in two of the last three seasons.

Coach Ron Rivera of the Commanders has already worked with a player of the same kind as Wentz: Cam Newton. Both Newton and Wentz are inconsistent guys who do not perform as well in organized systems. They rely on huge plays to make up for their flaws.

Still, Wentz’s 2021 season was one of his most efficient. He even finished 14th in fantasy points since he only had seven interceptions while scoring 27 touchdowns. His main shortcoming was that he passed for less than 210 yards each game.

The additional depth at receiver is the main benefit of Wentz’s switch from the Colts to the Commanders. Michael Pittman Jr. was a viable option for Wentz’s preference for big-bodied targets, but he lacks the skill of Terry McLaurin. Around McLaurin, Washington has a plethora of intriguing young receivers. All these should help Wentz have some measure of redemption this season and keep him on the starting unit.

1. Commanders Win the NFC East

The Commanders’ over/under victory total is 7.5 at most sportsbooks after last year’s 7-10 season marked the ninth consecutive season in which they failed to reach double digits. During the Daniel Snyder era, the team has only won ten games three times.

Recall, however, that after back-to-back losing seasons, third-year coach Ron Rivera made a breakthrough in his third season in Carolina, leading the Panthers to 12 victories in 2013. Rivera disputed the concept that the next season should be seen as a postseason or bust proposition at the start of training camp this summer.

“It’s fair to say we expect to win,” he said, “and we’ll leave it at that. … I think the biggest thing, more so than anything else, is why put pressure on us? Why don’t we just leave it at winning?”

With games against the Jaguars and Lions in the first two weeks, Washington has a chance to get out to a quick start, so there’s a road to ten victories.

Remember also that even with a 7-9 record in 2020, the Commanders won the NFC East Division. They had a couple of breaks that year, with Dak Prescott’s injury and the Philadelphia Eagles handing up an easy win to Washington in Week 17. They previously made the playoffs in 2015 with a 9-7 record and in 2012 with a 10-6 record. Despite a spate of injuries and subpar quarterback performance, the Commanders won seven games last season. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys lost key stars from last year’s squad, and the Giants and Eagles are both in flux.

Will it be that simple in 2022? No, but the Commanders now possess the talent and roster to win the division for the second time in three years.