With the Washington Commanders visiting the Detroit Lions in Week 2, all eyes will be on Carson Wentz to see whether he can lead his team to a 2-0 record. Washington appears to be on the upswing, while Detroit hopes to follow suit. Before this interesting Washington-Detroit game, we’ll offer our Commanders Week 2 predictions below.

While there were a few snags along the road, no one should complain about the outcome of the Washington Commanders’ first official game. A Week 1 victory is always cause for celebration, especially for coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Carson Wentz. Remember that both of them have had many ups and downs in their respective careers.

On Sunday, the Commanders will face the Detroit Lions, who are looking to prove that their 3-13-1 record in 2021 was just the beginning of their own rise. Coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff were hoping to kick the season off with a win, but they did not get to achieve it last week. They were defeated 38-35 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

With those in mind, here are our 4 bold predictions for the Commanders in their Week 2 game vs. the Lions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. Commanders bring the sacks

While defensive end Chase Young will not yet make his return to the lineup, the Commanders still have a formidable front seven. They should do well in Week 2, especially against a battered Lions offensive line that has just added guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai to the injured list.

How the Commanders defensive line controls the trenches will be crucial if they want to set the tone early on. Darryl Payne and Jonathan Allen both had sacks against Jacksonville, and Montez Sweat is expected to enter the fray in Week 2. To reprise his success, Sweat will have to outperform Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, who has swiftly evolved into an exceptional option after being selected seventh overall in 2021.

3. Put your money on Antonio Gibson

RB Antonio Gibson had a strong season debut against the Jaguars. He ran 14 times for 58 yards and caught seven passes for 72 yards on eight targets.

It was the most single-game targets of his career, a tie for the most catches in a game, and the third-most receiving yards he’s ever had in a game. It was great to see him catching the ball again. After all, he was a wide receiver in college.

If the Commanders are serious about giving him more looks as a receiver, which they should, Gibson should remain relevant even when RB1 Brian Robinson returns. If their duties are well-defined, this backfield duo has a lot of upside in the future.

For Week 2, Gibson should notch 70+ rushing yards and 15+ catching yards. Put him down for a TD as well.

2. Carson Wentz becomes Aidan Hutchinson’s first NFL sack

The Lions not only have a previous first-round selection on the offensive line, but they also added one to the defensive line this summer. You may have heard of Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall selection. If you haven’t yet, you will soon.

Hutchinson only had one tackle in an underwhelming NFL debut. That will not be the case when Washington visits this week. We’ll probably see a lot of passes, just like we did in Week 1, with Carson Wentz airing it out 41 times compared to the team’s 28 rushing attempts. Hutchinson will have plenty of opportunities to pin his Wentz to the pitch.

Fans should watch how Wentz handles the pocket at Ford Field with Hutchinson breathing down his neck. The Commanders offensive line did allow just one sack a week earlier, but Hutchinson should be good for at least 1.5 sacks in Week 2.

1. Carson Wentz goes off on the Lions

With a win on Sunday, Wentz can take another step toward establishing himself as this team’s future option at quarterback. Wentz can help lead Washington to its first 2-0 start since 2011.

To do this, the former 2016 No. 2 pick will square off against Goff, the No. 1 pick in the same year. What a matchup this will be. Both players have now been dealt out of their original teams, with Wentz experiencing this twice. Even if neither quarterback would acknowledge it for a Week 2 showdown six years later, there has to be some type of bragging rights on the line here.

Wentz can obviously demonstrate that he is the superior quarterback. He should have no trouble doing so since he is in a better environment. In Week 1, rookie Jahan Dotson demonstrated his ability to generate separation and can flourish against an untested secondary unit. In addition to Dotson, Wentz has Scary Terry McLaurin, who is always a danger downfield. He also has Curtis Samuel, who led the club in targets a week ago with 11. This week, look for Wentz to light it up again. Put him down for 260+ yards total and 2 passing touchdowns.