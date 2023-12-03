The Commanders appear to be in over their heads against the Dolphins, but Sam Howell must avoid turnovers for Washington to have a chance

The Washington Commanders hope to get back in the win column in their Week 13 game against the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. It appears to be a most difficult assignment.

The Commanders had high hopes when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 in Week 6, raising their record to 3-3. At that point in the season, the Commanders looked like they might be able to build a winning season and challenge for a playoff spot in the wide open NFC.

One of the reasons for that is the Commanders had one of the most talented and explosive defensive lines. With players like DaRon Payne, Montez Sweat, Chase Young and Jonathan Allen, the Commanders did not have to take a back seat to most of their competitors when it came to pass rushing talent.

However, the Commanders did not regularly unleash their ferocious pass rush, and instead of building off that 3-3 start, the Commanders have dropped 5 of their next 6 games. As that slump was going on, the Commanders decided to move to of the big names on the defensive line when they traded Sweat to the Chicago Bears and Young to the 49ers.

Commanders struggle after decent start

As a result, they bring a 4-8 record into their Week 13 home game against the explosive Miami Dolphins. Instead of depending on their defense, the Commanders are going to need quarterback Sam Howell and his wide receiving crew to attempt to keep up with Tua Tagovailoa and dynamic Tyreek Hill.

It appears to be a major challenge for head coach Ron Rivera's team. Even if the Commanders play their best game, it's difficult to see them keeping up with the Dolphins for 60 minutes. They could push Miami in the first half of the game, but the talent levels are vastly different between these two teams.

The balance of power favors the Dolphins.

Commanders QB Sam Howell must throw at lead 2 TD passes and avoid interceptions

It seems a very difficult ask, because the heat has been on Howell for most of the season. The quarterback has been asked to carry the Washington offense for most of the season as the running game has not been able to provide much of a complement to the Washington passing game.

Since Howell has had to carry the Washington offense, opponents have been able to defend him. Howell has completed 323 of 486 passes for 3,339 yard with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

While Howell has been productive, he simply turns the ball over far too often. In addition to the interceptions, he has also fumbled the ball 4 times and 2 of those miscues are lost fumbles.

He has a chance to be productive in this game, as the Dolphins can be vulnerable in their pass defense. Overall, they rank 11th in that category, but if they can't get to the quarterback with frequency, the defense can allow big plays.

Howell needs a very solid effort from the offensive line if he is going to be productive and avoid key mistakes.

Terry McLaurin must have 75 receiving yards and 1 TD

The Commanders came into the season with a dynamic crew of receivers, and the best of that solid group is Terry McLaurin.

When it comes to running precise patterns and setting up defensive backs, McLaurin is one of the best in the league. As long as he is healthy, he has a chance to be a headline-type player for Washington.

He is the team's leading receiver with 60 receptions for 694 yards and 2 touchdowns. McLaurin does not have to be a one-man army, either. He gets plenty of assistance from Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson.

Samuel has caught 47 passes for 443 yards and 2 touchdowns while Dotson has caught 42-435-4. The x-factor for the Commanders could be tight end Logan Thomas, who has caught 45 passes for 424 yards and 3 TDs.

The Dolphins may concentrate on slowing down McLaurin and Samuel, and that could open things up for Thomas.

Defense must pressure Tagovailoa

The Commanders are not going to win a game simply by trying to outscore the Dolphins. Miami simply has too many weapons, and the only way to slow the Miami attack down is with a significant pass rush.

While Sweat and Young are no longer with the team, Allen has 5.5 sacks and unheralded Casey Toohill has 5 QB traps. If those two can put significant pressure on Tagovailoa, the Commanders could make it interesting for the home fans.