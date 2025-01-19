Washington Commanders star linebacker and six time NFL All-Pro Bobby Wagner is tackling yet another challenge, this time, off the field.

Even as the Commanders prepare to take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL's Divisional Round, the former Super Bowl champion has taken on an academic pursuit at an illustrious HBCU.

Wagner, 34, is now pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Howard University. He began the 18-month program in January 2024.

Wagner believes that securing his Master of Business Administration Degree effectively prepares him for his post-NFL career. Additionally, Wagner added that his particular interest in Howard's business program contributed to his decision.

“I just looked at Howard as a great school to learn business from. It's one of the best in the country, and why wouldn't I choose them?” said Wagner per HBCU Gameday.

Wagner also highlighted that he prioritizes constantly striving for growth in his life.

“Similarly, with football, you always want to try to find ways to perfect your craft, so I felt like this was an opportunity for me to do that off the field,” said Wagner.

Wagner initially thought the MBA coursework would be fully online, but indicated that the format may change to include in-person elements.

However, as evident by his extensive NFL career, Wagner is fully capable of adapting.

He began his career as a key middle linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks‘ signature “Legion of Boom” defense. Early in his career, Wagner made his claim to fame as an extremely balanced linebacker who was elite in both run defense and pass coverage.

As Wagner grew older, he has maintained a high level of NFL success through playing a more technical and instinctive brand of football which relies less on raw athleticism.

Along with Wagner's adaptability, comes his persistence in managing all aspects of his career. Wagner negotiated his current 1-year contract with the Washington Commanders while representing himself as his own agent. Furthermore, the deal includes $6 million guaranteed.

Wagner's pursuit of an MBA is another step toward his post-NFL aspirations, whether in executive leadership, entrepreneurship, or mentorship.

Now, Wagner and the Commanders' defense prepare for the Detroit Lions this Saturday at 8 PM in the divisional round. Through his HBCU education and continued NFL success, Wagner sets a powerful example for the next generation of athlete-scholars.