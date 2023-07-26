The Washington Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 season in 2022, and they have a lot of questions to answer heading into 2023.

The biggest question is at quarterback. Taylor Heinicke started 15 games for the Commanders in 2022, but he is not a long-term answer at the position. The Commanders drafted Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he is still a raw prospect. The Commanders also have some questions on the offensive line. They lost Brandon Scherff to free agency, and they will need to find a replacement for him.

On defense, the Commanders have a lot of talent. Chase Young is one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL, and Montez Sweat is another good pass rusher. The Commanders also have a solid secondary led by Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III.

The Commanders have a lot of potential in 2023, but they will need to answer some questions at quarterback and on the offensive line if they want to have a better season than they did in 2022.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: -104

Under 6.5 wins: -118

Why the Commanders Can Win 6.5 Games

The Washington Commanders are predicted to have a tough season in 2023, with bookmakers setting their over/under win total at 6.5.

The Commanders have made several key additions to their roster in the offseason, including quarterback Sam Howell who they drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft will draw the starting job. Howell has shown some flashes of potential when he got chances last season and throughout his college career giving the Commanders a much-needed spark at the quarterback position.

While the Commanders have the ninth-hardest strength of schedule in the NFL this season, they do have some favorable matchups. For example, they play the New York Giants twice, who are predicted to have a tough season. Also, the Commanders have an experienced coaching staff, led by head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera has a proven track record of success in the NFL and could help guide the team to more wins this season.

The Commanders' defense was a strength in the 2022 season, and they have made efforts to improve it further in the offseason. If the defense can continue to perform at a high level, it could help the team secure more wins by keeping opposing teams from scoring as much.

While the Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are still long (+10000), there are reasons to believe that they could exceed the 6.5-win mark in the 2023 season. With an improved roster, favorable schedule, experienced coaching staff, and strong defense, the Commanders have the potential to surprise many and have a successful campaign. However, it will ultimately depend on how well the team can come together, execute their game plans, and overcome any challenges that arise throughout the season.

Why the Commanders Can Not Win 6.5 Games

The Commanders have the ninth-hardest strength of schedule in the NFL this season. They will face 10 teams that had winning records last season, including six that won 12 or more games.

The Commanders' offense lacks proven playmakers and consistency. While they have quarterback Sam Howell at the helm now who is a slight upgrade from last year's starter Taylor Heinicke, who has potential, he is still unproven and may take time to adjust to being a full-time NFL starter. The Commanders' roster also lacks depth in key positions, which could be a concern if injuries occur throughout the season. Injuries can have a significant impact on a team's performance and could further limit the Commanders' ability to secure wins.

While head coach Ron Rivera has a proven track record, the Commanders' coaching staff overall has faced some uncertainty. The team has undergone changes in recent years, and it may take time for the coaching staff to establish their systems and for the players to fully adapt.

Final Washington Commanders Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Washington Commanders face a challenging 2023 NFL season, with bookmakers setting their over/under win total at 6.5. There are just so many question marks surrounding this team's ability to secure seven wins in the 2023 season. They have some talented offensive weapons to go along with Sam Howell like wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuels to go along with talented second-year running back Brian Robinson. With that said, the concerns lie with the inexperienced quarterback play from Howell mixed in with being able to protect him. If the speed of the NFL is too much for Howell in just his first full season as the starter the Commanders will have a tough time trying to hit this over.

Final Houston Texans Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 Wins (-132)