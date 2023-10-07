Washington football has raced out to a 5-0 start to their season, and while that has been massively encouraging, one big question surrounding the school as a whole involved their athletic director position. Jennifer Cohen bolted for USC right before the start of the season, and ever since then, the search for a proper replacement has been underway.

That search appears to be coming to an end on Saturday morning with the Huskies having the weekend off. Reports have begun to filter out that indicate that Washington is finalizing a deal with Tulane's Troy Dannen as their new athletic director. Dannen is fresh off a successful stint with the Green Wave, and this looks like a great move for Washington.

Sources: Washington is finalizing a deal to hire Tulane’s Troy Dannen as the school’s next atheltic director. Dannen led Tulane to one of the most successful atheltic seasons in school history in 2022-23, highlighted by Cotton Bowl win over USC. pic.twitter.com/yz3rTRiQzf — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 7, 2023

Tulane enjoyed a lot of success in their overall athletic program last season, thanks in large part to Dannen, and he will look to translate that success to a larger program with Washington here. As noted, the football team is already off to a fantastic start, so continuing that success throughout the rest of the campaign, and then building off of it in future seasons, is going to be very important.

For now, the Huskies football team is enjoying a week off as they prepare for a big matchup with Oregon next week, but this is a good tidbit of news that should hold fans over for the next few days. Dannen has a strong track record of success, and he should be able to continue to help Washington's athletic program grow during his time with the school.