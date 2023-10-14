Washington football is getting a pair of veteran contributors back just in time for its biggest game of the season. Senior wide receiver Giles Jackson and senior safety Asa Turner will both play in the seventh-ranked Huskies' pivotal battle with No. 8 Oregon on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Jackson has yet to play this season after injuring his thumb during a mid-August practice. Washington considered redshirting him, but ultimately decided to count on Jackson getting healthy for the stretch run of 2023, giving star quarterback Michael Penix another reliable pass-catcher. Jackson started five games for the Huskies last season, finishing with 28 catches for 328 yards and a touchdown.

Turner, meanwhile, will return to the field to the field for the first time since Washington's Week 2 victory over Tulsa, when he suffered a hand injury. A fifth-year senior, he has 126 tackles and six interceptions across 38 games in his Huskies career.

Washington relishing top-10 battle with Oregon

Saturday's game between Washington and Oregon is the teams' final regular-season Pac-12 meeting before both jump ship to the Big 10 in 2024. While conference realignment is far from the minds of players and coaches participating in this edition of the Cascade Clash, it only adds to the present and historical significance of a rivalry showdown that possesses major national title implications.

Both the Huskies and Ducks enter Week 6 undefeated at 5-0, with two wins each in conference. They're also led by a pair of senior signal-callers, Penix and Oregon's Bo Nix, who figure to factor into the Heisman Trophy race over the season's remainder—especially if they go blow-for-blow against one another.

Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer certainly isn't downplaying the immense stakes of Saturday's game. In fact, he's made sure the Huskies are embracing the pressure associated with playing in college football's marquee Week 6 matchup.

“The thing for us is that we wanted to make sure that this weekend was big,” DeBoer said earlier this week, per Don Smalley of DucksWire. “I’m proud of the guys on how they’ve weekly taken care of business. Hopefully you saw this as inevitable that it came to this point. We have a lot of respect for Oregon and what they’ve done with their season.”

Washington and Oregon kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle at 12:30 (PT).