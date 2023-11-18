The Washington football team's Heisman hopeful QB Michael Penix Jr. will be getting Jalen McMillan back and at full health this week

The Washington football team is just two wins away from their first undefeated regular season since 1991, when the Huskies finished their season with a perfect 12-0 record, and as both the Rose Bowl winner and co-National Champions. With one of their biggest tests of the season coming today, a road game in Corvallis against the 10th-ranked Oregon State Beavers, Washington's high-powered offense will get a big boost with the return of junior receiver Jalen McMillan.

Jalen McMillan was able to practice all week, and will be “good to go” when the Huskies take the field against Oregon State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Even with McMillan only able to play in six games this season (and he's only caught a pass in three of them) due to a knee injury that he suffered early in the season vs. Michigan State, the Washington football team, behind Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr., is still the 5th-highest scoring team in the country this year. But as they head into a hostile road environment against one of the better defenses in the Pac-12, Penix and the Huskies will need all of the help they can get.

Jalen McMillan and future 1st-round Draft pick Rome Odunze both topped the 1,000 yard mark last season, establishing themselves as one of the best WR duos in all of college football. But in McMillan's absence this year, Michael Penix Jr. has needed to find a reliable secondary target. The young man who has stepped up has been Ja'lynn Polk who in the #2 role behind Odunze has secured 55 receptions for 943 yards and 8 touchdowns so far this season. Rome Odunze has remained consistent and dominant, coming into this game against the Beavers with 59 receptions for 1,110 yards and 9 touchdowns.