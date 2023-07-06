Washington football had its best season since 2016 last year, going 11-2 and scoring nearly 40 points a game. After finishing as the seventh-highest-scoring offense in the country in 2022, Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan thinks the Huskies have the best offense in college football heading into the 2023 season.

“We have the best offense in the country for sure,” McMillan said. “We have so much more in the tank. Last year, we didn’t even scratch the surface. Our potential is unmatched. I feel like nothing can stop us. So, let’s roll.”

Washington football had the second-ranked total offense in college football last season, averaging 515.8 yards per game. Fellow Pac-12 school USC, led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, finished right behind Washington with 506.6 yards per game.

Fortunately for college football fans, the two offensive powerhouses will play each other in 2023, with the Huskies traveling to the LA Coliseum on November 4. McMillan will be there after deciding to stay in school despite plenty of interest from NFL teams. He had a breakout season in 2022, catching 79 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns.

Expect plenty of points once again next season from Washington as it not only returns McMillan but also quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who finished second in the country in passing yards last season with 4,641, 104 more than Caleb Williams.

Washington football has a lot of momentum behind it entering the 2023 season. Jalen McMillan should be among the best receivers in the country and will try to improve his status for the 2024 NFL Draft as he leads a Huskies offense hungry for more.