Could Demond Williams Jr. follow in Michael Penix Jr.'s footsteps at the next great Washington QB?

New Washington football coach Jedd Fisch may not be the only former Arizona Wildcat to take his talents to Seattle. Just a few days after the Huskies poached Fisch from Tucson to replace departed head coach Kalen DeBoer, freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr.—an early enrollee at Arizona who only just entered the transfer portal—is set to visit Washington this weekend, according to Blair Angulo of 247 Sports.

Arizona transfer quarterback Demond Williams, an All-American Bowl selection and Elite 11 Finalist in the 2024 class, will officially visit #Washington this weekend: https://t.co/Ycx3phXEiC pic.twitter.com/T7FXUL32H5 — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) January 18, 2024

A diminutive, dual-threat signal-caller who hails from nearby Chandler, AZ, Williams announced his intent to transfer from Arizona on Wednesday in wake of Fisch taking the reins with the Huskies.

Officially in the portal. 🙏 — Demond Williams jr✞ (@QBDwilliams1) January 18, 2024

He was the 19th-ranked quarterback in the high school class of 2024, according to 247 Sports, earning a four-star grade. Williams was also an Under Armour All-American and an Elite 11 finalist as a high-schooler.

Fisch accepted the Washington football job on Sunday. He spent three seasons with the Wildcats, going 1-11 during his debut campaign in 2021 before leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and win in the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma last season. The 47-year-old inherits a Washington program that enjoyed an even more meteoric rise under DeBoer, falling to Michigan in the CFP title game just a couple weeks ago, but has many holes to fill as stars like Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze move on to the NFL.

Eight of his former Wildcats teammates joined Williams in the transfer portal this week as Fisch left Arizona and former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan replaced him. Brennan, 50, was at the helm in San Jose for seven seasons, leading the Spartans to an over record of 34-48, including two straight bowl appearances.